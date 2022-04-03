Strs Ohio Sells 13,700 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NOW were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNOW. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NOW by 485.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,797 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in NOW by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 689,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NOW by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 585,412 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in NOW by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 784,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 319,098 shares during the period. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its holdings in NOW by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 723,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 286,735 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOW alerts:

DNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $11.87.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. NOW had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

NOW Profile (Get Rating)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.