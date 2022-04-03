Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLFGet Rating) (TSE:SLF) to report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Sun Life Financial reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLFGet Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLF. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.55.

Shares of SLF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.82. 496,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,957. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.84. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $48.85 and a 1 year high of $58.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.5191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 70.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Life Financial (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF)

