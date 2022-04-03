Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SSY stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Sunlink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $9.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05.
Sunlink Health Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunlink Health Systems (SSY)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Sunlink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.