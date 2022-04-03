Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SNNY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.96

Shares of Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and traded as low as $19.50. Sunnyside Bancorp shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13.

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc is as a bank holding company, which provides savings and loans services. It offers personal and business banking services and mortgages. The company was founded on March 14, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

