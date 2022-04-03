Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised Sunoco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunoco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $41.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.68. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average of $40.73.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 67.88%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. 17.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

