SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.64.

SunPower stock opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in SunPower by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SunPower by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 88,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

