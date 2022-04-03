Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.60

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGYGet Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.60 and traded as high as C$9.38. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$9.18, with a volume of 948,508 shares.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surge Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.23.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.65, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$765.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26.

Surge Energy Company Profile (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

