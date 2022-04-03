Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.60

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.60 and traded as high as C$9.38. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$9.18, with a volume of 948,508 shares.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surge Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.23.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.65, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$765.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

