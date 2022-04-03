Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.00.

SWDBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 41.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.974 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

