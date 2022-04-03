Swingby Reaches Market Cap of $7.48 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Swingby has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. Swingby has a market cap of $7.48 million and $470,903.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001798 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00050032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Swingby Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 526,328,724 coins. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.