Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) will report $3.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.61 billion and the highest is $3.91 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $15.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.75 billion to $15.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $17.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.16.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,369,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,061,349. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

