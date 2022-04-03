SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNX. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.38.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX stock opened at $102.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.90.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $98,434.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,965 shares of company stock valued at $413,147 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 41.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.