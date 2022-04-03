TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. TAAT Global Alternatives had a negative net margin of 1,356.50% and a negative return on equity of 195.44%.
TOBAF stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. TAAT Global Alternatives has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.
About TAAT Global Alternatives (Get Rating)
