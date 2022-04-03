TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. TAAT Global Alternatives had a negative net margin of 1,356.50% and a negative return on equity of 195.44%.

TOBAF stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. TAAT Global Alternatives has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

