Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.31.
NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $11.44.
Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.
