Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TCMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.
Shares of TCMD stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $427.53 million, a P/E ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.39. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after buying an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.
