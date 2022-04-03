TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €24.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €24.00 ($26.37) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TEG. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.37) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($35.71) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.81 ($29.46).

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock opened at €20.74 ($22.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €22.22 and a 200 day moving average of €24.25. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €20.39 ($22.41) and a fifty-two week high of €29.37 ($32.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

