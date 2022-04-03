Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Short Interest Update

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $62,225,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,759,000 after purchasing an additional 528,762 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2,120.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TALO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. Talos Energy has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

About Talos Energy (Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.