Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Short Interest Update

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TAPM opened at $3.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74. Tapinator has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 3.59.
Tapinator Company Profile (Get Rating)
