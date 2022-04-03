TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of TAT Technologies worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TATT opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.26. TAT Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

