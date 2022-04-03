Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TTM. CLSA cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tata Motors will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,367 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Tata Motors by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,000,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,690,000 after buying an additional 308,858 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Tata Motors by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter.

Tata Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

