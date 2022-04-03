Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Trading Down 4.6%

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. 23,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 820,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.23.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 1,381.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 166.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.
About Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)
Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.
