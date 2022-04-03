TD Securities Lowers Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TCN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a C$18.50 target price on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.40.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at C$19.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.37. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$12.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.58.

Tricon Residential ( TSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$155.54 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

In other news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 14,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total transaction of C$230,299.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at C$218,485.40.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

