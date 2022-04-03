Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) will announce sales of $3.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $4.52 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $14.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.68 billion to $17.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $20.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,412,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

