Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.84

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 4001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

TLTZY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a SEK 120 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $793.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

