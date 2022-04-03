Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.31

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 1754814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on TELL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.24.

The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.

Tellurian ( NASDAQ:TELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.28 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 38.05% and a negative net margin of 160.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,750,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 2.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,467,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,198,000 after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 36.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,296 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the third quarter valued at about $21,710,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,360,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,847 shares during the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

