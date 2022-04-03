TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.15.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. CIBC lifted their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

T traded up C$0.65 on Friday, reaching C$33.31. 2,481,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,574. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.64 billion and a PE ratio of 27.30. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$25.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 104.18%.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$231,957.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,036,686.19.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

