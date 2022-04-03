Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives $96.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.38.

THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $86.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.55. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.45.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.14. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

