TerraCredit (CREDIT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $56,463.00

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $360,577.46 and $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000068 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.