Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TBNK. TheStreet cut Territorial Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.