Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,938,545 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of £3.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87.
Tertiary Minerals Company Profile (LON:TYM)
