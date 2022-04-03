Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.40.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech stock opened at $167.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.85 and a 200 day moving average of $162.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.86. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $116.01 and a 12-month high of $192.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 3,553.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.