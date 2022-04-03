Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.68.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $182.08 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $168.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

