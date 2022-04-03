The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research firms have commented on CHEF. Benchmark began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 61.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,725,000 after purchasing an additional 935,649 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,301,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 854,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 268,707 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 988,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,183,000 after acquiring an additional 249,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,411,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,211,000 after buying an additional 181,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 163,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,016. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.79 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $558.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

