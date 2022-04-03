The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of GEO stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,708,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,204. The firm has a market cap of $813.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

