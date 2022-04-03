The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €19.30 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($21.21) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENGI. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.13) target price on Engie in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.43) target price on Engie in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.13) target price on Engie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.48 ($18.11).

EPA ENGI opened at €11.93 ($13.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €12.89 and a 200-day moving average of €12.72. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($13.36) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($16.66).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

