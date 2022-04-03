The Goldman Sachs Group Trims RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $466.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $539.00 to $466.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RH in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $598.76.

NYSE RH opened at $320.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.13. RH has a one year low of $317.89 and a one year high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The business had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RH will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,121,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

