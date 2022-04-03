The Goldman Sachs Group Trims RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $466.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $539.00 to $466.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
RH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RH in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $598.76.
NYSE RH opened at $320.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.13. RH has a one year low of $317.89 and a one year high of $744.56.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,121,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
RH Company Profile (Get Rating)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
