The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Increased by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $301.89 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.40 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $335.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.