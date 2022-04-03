The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Receives $21.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

PNTG traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $19.21. 168,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,227. The firm has a market cap of $548.06 million, a PE ratio of 240.13 and a beta of 2.53. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.27 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 270.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 70.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.