The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.09. 5,742,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,364,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

