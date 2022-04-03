The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,912 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $55,218,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 47,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE TJX opened at $60.89 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.05.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.