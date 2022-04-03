The Transfer Token Price Down 5.5% This Week (TTT)

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $517.63 million and $550,831.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for about $4.94 or 0.00010761 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00086801 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000208 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,829,524 coins. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

