The Unite Group (LON:UTG) PT Lowered to GBX 1,300 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,350 ($17.68) to GBX 1,300 ($17.03) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
UTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.68) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.98) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.37) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,253.33 ($16.42).
Shares of LON:UTG opened at GBX 1,163 ($15.23) on Thursday. The Unite Group has a 12-month low of GBX 934.80 ($12.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.37). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,064.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,085.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57.
In other news, insider Joe Lister acquired 1,266 shares of The Unite Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 711 ($9.31) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($11,791.01).
The Unite Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
Further Reading
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.