The Unite Group (LON:UTG) PT Lowered to GBX 1,300 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,350 ($17.68) to GBX 1,300 ($17.03) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

UTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.68) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.98) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.37) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,253.33 ($16.42).

Get The Unite Group alerts:

Shares of LON:UTG opened at GBX 1,163 ($15.23) on Thursday. The Unite Group has a 12-month low of GBX 934.80 ($12.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.37). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,064.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,085.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from The Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22%.

In other news, insider Joe Lister acquired 1,266 shares of The Unite Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 711 ($9.31) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($11,791.01).

The Unite Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.