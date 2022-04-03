thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.45

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.45 and traded as low as $8.68. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 202 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.98.
About thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)
