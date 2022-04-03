thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.45

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.45 and traded as low as $8.68. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 202 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.98.

About thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

