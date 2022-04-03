Timothy P. Walbert Sells 50,000 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $5,263,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $107.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $83.42 and a 12 month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

