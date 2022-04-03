Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TITN. StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

TITN opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery (Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.