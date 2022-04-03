Titon (LON:TON) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Titon (LON:TONGet Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Titon stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. Titon has a 52-week low of GBX 64.75 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 145 ($1.90). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.96.

About Titon (Get Rating)

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.