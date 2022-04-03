TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) Director Buys $59,640.00 in Stock

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) Director Andrew Hall bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $59,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TMC opened at $2.45 on Friday. TMC the metals company Inc has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMC. Loews Corp acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,055,000. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,855,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the 4th quarter worth about $845,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,852,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the 4th quarter worth about $817,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

