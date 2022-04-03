Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TOL. Wedbush lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.15.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $4,102,000. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $3,173,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 14.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

