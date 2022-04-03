Traders Purchase Large Volume of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,995 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,830% compared to the typical volume of 207 call options.

In related news, CFO Leiv Lea purchased 35,160 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 25,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 80,160 shares of company stock valued at $123,446 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,159,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 405.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 406,821 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,920,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $1.77 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRVS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

