TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TDG. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $721.94.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $667.04 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $552.72 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $643.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $634.09.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total transaction of $7,433,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,313,045. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

