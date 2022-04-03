Treat DAO (TREAT) Achieves Market Cap of $4.58 Million

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049882 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.69 or 0.07518092 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,471.76 or 1.00232440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00054528 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

